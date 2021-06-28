Alight Inc. announces new board of directors

LINCOLNSHIRE -- Alight Solutions announced the board of directors for Alight Inc., which will be effective at the closing of Alight's business combination with Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp.

The merged company will be led by Chairman William P. Foley II, and the board will include eight directors bringing decades of industry experience across cloud, payments, finance, technology, enterprise services, legal and regulatory affairs, and capital markets, the company said.

"I could not be more enthusiastic about my role as chairman of Alight following the business combination with Foley Trasimene," Foley said. "Alight is the preeminent employee engagement platform for workplace health, wealth, well-being and global payroll."

Foley is the founder of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. and previously served as its chairman. Foley is also chairman of Cannae Holdings Inc. since 2017 and Paysafe Limited since 2021.

"We are thrilled to have the support of this incredible group of leaders as we navigate the next chapter in Alight's history," said Stephan Scholl, CEO of Alight.