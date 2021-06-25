JJR Marketing earns Golden Trumpet silver award

NAPERVILLE -- JJR Marketing, a 15-year-old Naperville-based public relations and marketing firm, took home a Silver Trumpet and two 30 Under 30 Awards during the Publicity Club of Chicago's 62nd Golden Trumpet Awards.

The Golden Trumpet Awards is the most prestigious awards program in the Midwest and honors distinguished individual achievement in public relations, marketing and communications.

JJR Marketing won a Silver Trumpet award in the Multicultural Campaign Category for its entry called "Young Latina Day 2020 Goes Global," which was presented by the Fig Factor Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to giving vision, direction and structure to young Latinas. The campaign was created by JJR Marketing CEO and founder Jacqueline S. Ruiz.

"When the pandemic hit the United States, planned in-person events were stopped immediately," Ruiz said. "Even so, I knew there was a way to honor the beautiful and powerful contributions that Latinas were making around the world. That is when I decided to showcase this day as a global and virtual event and converted my living room into a home-based television studio."

Ruiz said she arranged for 50 inspiration agents -- successful Latinas -- from around the world to share their stories of hope and positivity. The event reached 24,491 people and garnered 12,500 Facebook views.

JJR Marketing Mission Manager Kylie Knur and author concierge Gabriela Hernandez Franch were named 30 Under 30 honorees. This designation recognizes honorees under the age of 30 in the communications industry who demonstrate excellence in innovation, execution and leadership.