Feder: Chicago magazine taps Tribune's Amy Carr as new editor

It's anyone's guess how long Chicago magazine will remain in Alden Global Capital's local portfolio, but for now the venerable city monthly has a new editor, Robert Feder writes.

Amy Carr, who stepped down after eight years as a top features editor at the Chicago Tribune, is back in the fold as editor of Chicago magazine. Both publications are owned by the New York-based hedge fund that acquired Tribune Publishing last month.

In a statement posted Wednesday Carr said she applied for "but didn't ultimately accept" a buyout as planned. "I was preparing for a summer of finding my next chapter," she wrote. "Instead, my next chapter found me, and it's an incredible one."

Parr Ridder, general manager of Chicago Tribune Media Group, announced Carr's appointment as editor in an email to staffers.

"Amy is the ideal editor to run such a storied title," Ridder wrote. "She has proven time and again to be an inspiring and innovative journalist with a knack for finding the best ways to tell stories across all platforms."

Ridder also confirmed that Terry Noland, executive editor of Chicago magazine since 2014, would be leaving after publication of the August issue.

Carr succeeds Susanna Homan, who accepted a buyout after five years as editor-in-chief and publisher of Chicago magazine. Homan announced Wednesday that she'll start next week as CEO of the nonprofit no-kill shelter PAWS Chicago.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.