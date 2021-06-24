Des Plaines company to build $6 million pedestrian bridge

DOWNERS GROVE -- The Illinois Tollway Thursday approved a $6.2 million contract to Lorig Construction Co., Des Plaines, for construction of a new pedestrian bridge across the Tri-State Tollway between Hinsdale and Western Springs near 47th Street.

The project was among six construction contracts totaling nearly $12 million approved at the tollway's June board meeting. Other area contractors receiving work include:

• A $2.1 million contract to Western Remac Inc., Woodridge, for toll plaza improvements at seven locations along the Tri-State Tollway and Edens Spur Tollway (I-94).

• A $1.5 million contract to Marking Specialists, Buffalo Grove, for systemwide pavement marking.

• A $770,805 contract to Foundation Mechanics, Des Plaines, for an access road from the new Aurora Maintenance Facility to eastbound I-88.

• A $283,395 contract to Meru Corp., Niles, for installation of right-of-way fencing along the Route 390 Tollway between Illinois Route 83 and York Road.

Nearly $139 million in contracts has been approved by the tollway board in 2021, as part of the tenth year of the tollway's 15-year, $14 billion Move Illinois capital program.