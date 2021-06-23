Leather goods company moving to Batavia

Komal Chaudari of Komal's Passion Leather has purchased an industrial building at 1550 Beach St. in Batavia. Courtesy of Brown Commercial Group

BATAVIA -- Elk Grove Village-based Brown Commercial Group has negotiated an industrial building sale in Batavia that is significant not only because it represents business growth, but also because all of the parties involved were female.

The broker and attorneys, along with the buyer and seller, were all female professionals. This is a rarity in the male-dominated field of commercial real estate, said Maria McNeil, a broker with Brown Commercial Group who represented both the sellers, Debbie and Kristie Dodge of The Dodge Co., and the buyer, Komal Chaudari of Komal's Passion Leather.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Komal's will use the 13,055-square-foot, one-story brick building at 1550 Beach St. to expand its handmade leather business. The company previously was located in West Chicago. The building was built in 1992 and includes three dock doors and one drive in door.

"This was a unique transaction due to the complexity of the sale and the fact that every person involved was female," McNeil said.