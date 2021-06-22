Sugar Grove retailer named to Ace Hardware board

OAK BROOK -- Ace Hardware Corp. said Mark Driscoll, owner of Sugar Grove Ace and Pet Supply in Sugar Grove, has been elected to its board of directors.

"Mark's diverse business background in retail, distribution and marketing within the grocery and hardware industry makes him an ideal addition to our board," said Brett Stephenson, chairman of Ace Hardware, the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world.

Driscoll spent 38 years in the grocery business, with the last 27 of those working for SuperValu Inc. He spent the first half of his career there working with independent retailers supplied by SuperValu in the Midwest, Southeast and then nationally and internationally. After SuperValu acquired Albertsons, he served as the vice president of sales and marketing of Jewel Osco in Chicago from 2007 through 2008, and the vice president of operations of Jewel Osco from 2008 through 2012. He ended his career at SuperValu as corporate vice president of retail operations, where he oversaw more than 1,100 supermarkets across the country.