 

Hoffman Estates approves new Popeyes with drive-through

  • Hoffman Estates officials have approved a new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen on this site immediately east of Hoffman Plaza on the south side of Golf Road.

    Hoffman Estates officials have approved a new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen on this site immediately east of Hoffman Plaza on the south side of Golf Road. Eric Peterson | Staff Photographer, 2018

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 6/22/2021 5:15 PM

Hoffman Estates trustees Monday approved a new Popeyes restaurant with a drive-through just east of Hoffman Plaza on Golf Road, but the developer has a couple of tasks to complete before construction can begin.

Those include closing on the $800,000 purchase of the 0.7-acre site at 65 E. Golf Road from the village and getting permission for its access to the roadway from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

 

Because of these lingering factors, the developer has not yet provided the village an estimated opening for the new restaurant, Hoffman Estates Economic Development Director Kevin Kramer said.

The Popeyes will not have an entrance driveway on Golf Road, but a right-turn-only exit. The main access to the business will be along the Hoffman Plaza driveway immediately to the west.

