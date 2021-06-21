New real estate project management firm comes to Naperville

Michael A. Tenuta has founded Strategic Project Advisors LLC, a Naperville firm offering real estate program and project management, and capital project planning and consulting on commercial, industrial, hospitality and life sciences projects.

NAPERVILLE -- Michael A. Tenuta has founded Strategic Project Advisors LLC, a Naperville firm offering real estate program and project management, and capital project planning and consulting on commercial, industrial, hospitality and life sciences projects.

With more than 40 years of professional experience, Tenuta has an extensive background in business development, client management and project management services. Strategic Project Advisors will represent owner interests in all aspects of project planning and construction management in the Chicago area and across the United States.

Tenuta is an Accredited Professional in the U.S. Green Building Council's Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) rating systems. Most recently, he headed up project management at Avison Young's Chicago office, managing high profile industrial, retail and tenant interior projects.

Tenuta was a director at Cushman and Wakefield managing corporate tenant relocations and industrial projects for a variety of clients. He served as a senior vice president/partner at Clune Construction Co. Prior to entering construction management, Tenuta was a licensed architect working on base buildings, building renovations and interior fit-outs for corporate, health care, retail and industrial clients.

Tenuta holds a bachelor's degree in architecture from the Illinois Institute of Technology.