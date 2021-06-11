Walgreens extends pharmacy hours for walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations
Updated 6/11/2021 10:35 AM
Walgreens is extending pharmacy hours each Friday in June at 4,000 locations to provide those who may have limited time the additional flexibility needed to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Walgreens' more than 400 24-hour pharmacy locations across the country also offer COVID-19 vaccinations on a walk-in basis.
Individuals can schedule appointments, including same-day, at Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine or call (800) Walgreens.
