 

Walgreens extends pharmacy hours for walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations

  • Walgreens is extending pharmacy hours each Friday in June at 4,000 locations to provide those who may have limited time the additional flexibility needed to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

    Walgreens is extending pharmacy hours each Friday in June at 4,000 locations to provide those who may have limited time the additional flexibility needed to get a COVID-19 vaccine. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP, January 2021)

 
BUSINESS WIRE
Updated 6/11/2021 10:35 AM

Walgreens is extending pharmacy hours each Friday in June at 4,000 locations to provide those who may have limited time the additional flexibility needed to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Walgreens' more than 400 24-hour pharmacy locations across the country also offer COVID-19 vaccinations on a walk-in basis.

 

Individuals can schedule appointments, including same-day, at Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine or call (800) Walgreens.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 