Walgreens extends pharmacy hours for walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations

Walgreens is extending pharmacy hours each Friday in June at 4,000 locations to provide those who may have limited time the additional flexibility needed to get a COVID-19 vaccine. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP, January 2021)

Walgreens is extending pharmacy hours each Friday in June at 4,000 locations to provide those who may have limited time the additional flexibility needed to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Walgreens' more than 400 24-hour pharmacy locations across the country also offer COVID-19 vaccinations on a walk-in basis.

Individuals can schedule appointments, including same-day, at Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine or call (800) Walgreens.