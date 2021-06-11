Feder: Owner says MeTV FM will 'live and thrive' despite FCC deadline

Great news for fans of MeTV FM: Weigel Broadcasting's popular soft-rock oldies station at WRME 87.7-FM won't be going away any time soon, according to owners of the low-power analog station.

The Federal Communications Commission had set July 13 as the deadline for all low-power Channel 6 TV stations operating as radio stations on 87.7 FM to cease broadcasting.

But Venture Technologies Group, which owns the license for the frequency, confirmed Thursday it has devised a technical solution to keep MeTV FM on the air.

Paul Koplin, CEO of Venture Technologies, said the FCC has approved the company's plans to keep its station on in San Jose, California, with the same fix currently under way in Chicago.

In the latest Nielsen Audio survey MeTV FM ranked 10th overall with a 3.2 percent share and cumulative weekly audience of 509,300.

