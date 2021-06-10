Walter E. Smithe showrooms will be closed for July 4 holiday

For the first time in the company's 76-year history, Walter E. Smithe will close its 10 Chicago-area furniture showrooms on the Fourth of July holiday.

Walter E. Smithe, Chicago's family-run furniture experts since 1945, announced the plan in memo to staff thanking them for a year of hard work driven by increased demand for home furnishings.

"Closing our stores on July 4 is one way we're saying, 'thank you' to our staff for their for their dedication and hard work over the last year," says Walter Smithe, president. "Our hope is that everyone will safely enjoy this extra time with family and friends after a year where we spent so much time apart."

Throughout the pandemic, Smithe continued to pay its staff and did not furlough or layoff a single employee. Announcing the paid holiday is another way for the Smithe's to express their gratitude for their staff, the company said.

All 10 Smithe showrooms will operate regular posted hours on Saturday, July 3, and Monday, July 5. To learn more about Walter E. Smithe and to find store locations, visit www.smithe.com.