Motorola Solutions introduces new weapon scanners

CHICAGO -- Motorola Solutions Wednesday announced the newest addition to its video security and analytics portfolio, Concealed Weapon Detection, through an agreement with Evolv Technologies Inc.

This scanning solution uses advanced sensors and artificial intelligence to detect a wide range of concealed weapons and threats, such as firearms, metallic weapons and improvised explosive devices, on a visitor entering a premises, Motorola said.

The system is designed to allow up to 3,600 visitors to walk through one of the scanning systems per hour without having to conduct pat-downs or empty pockets as the technology can distinguish between personal items and weapons. If a threat is detected, an alert is displayed on an Express tablet showing the location of the potential threat on the person's body, or in their bag, to security operators.

Alerts also are sent directly to Motorola Solutions' video management system, Avigilon Control Center, which automatically notifies and shares live video with the facility's security team so they have precise awareness of the situation and can support an immediate response.

"Through the use of AI, we are automating and unifying workflows to better protect people against the threat of violence," said John Kedzierski, senior vice president, Video Security & Analytics at Motorola Solutions. "Concealed Weapon Detection is an excellent example of how technology can help enterprises prevent threats from turning into tragedies."