Second Life Mac founder named an entrepreneur finalist

SKOKIE -- Ernst & Young LLP said Scott Pauga, founder and CEO of Second Life Mac, was named an Entrepreneur of the Year 2021 Midwest Award finalist.

Second Life Mac in Skokie buys and refurbishes used Apple devices from schools and businesses.

Now in its 35th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors business leaders whose ambition, ingenuity and courage in the face of adversity help catapult their success. Since its launch, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

Pauga was selected by a panel of independent judges. Award winners will be announced during a special virtual celebration on July 28

"The last couple years have been very challenging for schools and businesses, and I'm proud of how the Second Life Mac team has innovated to help them keep their organizations running as smoothly as possible," Pauga said.