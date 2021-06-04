Randall Road big red barn comes down to make way for Mazda dealer

The familiar big red barn on Randall Road, just north of the Jane Addams Tollway, is no more.

The building that once housed Randy's Vegetables farmstand has been demolished to make way for the new home of Biggers Mazda, which will move from its current location on East Chicago Street in Elgin.

- Rick West | Staff Photographer Biggers Mazda will redevelop the 8.5-acre site that used to be the home of Randy's Vegetables on Randall Road, just north of the Jane Addams Tollway.

The Elgin City Council approved an economic incentive agreement for the dealership earlier this year and annexed the 8.5-acre site from Sleepy Hollow, per a previous agreement with that village.

On social media posts, Randy's has said it will have a new farmstand up and running in July at 37w412 Huntley Road in West Dundee, about a third of a mile west of Randall Road.

Some of the barn wood was salvaged by All American Reclaim in Lake Barrington.