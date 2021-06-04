 

New gift shop opens in former JJ Blinkers space in downtown Antioch

  • New front windows are installed Friday at Vintage Mercantile, 896 Main St., Antioch.

      New front windows are installed Friday at Vintage Mercantile, 896 Main St., Antioch. Mick Zawislak | Staff Photographer

  • Debbie Winkler is opening Vintage Mercantile in the former JJ Blinkers space in downtown Antioch.

      Debbie Winkler is opening Vintage Mercantile in the former JJ Blinkers space in downtown Antioch. Mick Zawislak | Staff Photographer

  • Handmade soaps are among the offerings at Village Mercantile, 896 Main St., Antioch.

      Handmade soaps are among the offerings at Village Mercantile, 896 Main St., Antioch. Mick Zawislak | Staff Photographer

  • Felipe Winkler, Amy Delby and Danielle Porter, from left, ready items for the grand opening Saturday of Vintage Mercantile, 896 Main St., Antioch.

      Felipe Winkler, Amy Delby and Danielle Porter, from left, ready items for the grand opening Saturday of Vintage Mercantile, 896 Main St., Antioch. Mick Zawislak | Staff Photographer

  • Debbie Winkler checks merchandise in anticipation of the opening Saturday of her new shop in downtown Antioch.

      Debbie Winkler checks merchandise in anticipation of the opening Saturday of her new shop in downtown Antioch. Mick Zawislak | Staff Photographer

 
Mick Zawislak
 
 
Updated 6/4/2021 8:50 PM

After JJ Blinkers, the self-described rubber chicken store in downtown Antioch, closed last November after 35 years, Debbie Winkler decided to double down on her investment in the area.

She had opened the Rustic and Reclaimed Market nearby on Main Street in 2018, offering vintage home furnishings in a "modern farm house" style. But another idea persisted.

 

"I've always wanted to open a gift shop," she said Friday. And where better than the former Blinkers space, where her kids used to visit, she reasoned.

"It was important for me to open a shop (here) because JJ Blinkers was such a staple in Antioch," Winkler said. "It's my dream shop."

She began renovating the space earlier this year and has regularly been posting updates and pictures of the progress on the businesses' Facebook page.

With Saturday's grand opening looming, preparations continued to the wire Friday and Winkler still had a checklist of tasks. Workers were installing new front windows as Winkler and her staff readied products for the shelves and tended to other details.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"That's my life, though," she laughed. "But it's always worked out."

The opening coincides with the Antioch's Summer Wine Walk. Winkler will have an acoustic band playing and an ice cream truck on hand.

The native of Brazil earned her business degree in Denver and master's in Boca Raton, Florida. She moved to Antioch 18 years ago when her then husband was transferred to Motorola's facility in Libertyville.

She described Vintage Mercantile as an industrial-style gift/apparel/accessories shop with unique, fun and hard-to-find items.

"My focus is to work with small-batch mom-and-pop artisans from around the U.S.," Winkler said. "I have items that are handmade from California to Maine."

Many of the "display cases" are repurposed antiques and collectibles with their own stories. Among them are a turn-of-the-century grain separator, a cabinet long ago used to sort mail in New York, an old container for hardware with 350 bins, and a 12-foot-wide by 10-foot-tall workbench made of barn wood.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"I did keep the JJ Blinkers counter for good luck," she said.

The 1,500-square-foot space was remodeled with new flooring and lighting as well as fresh paint inside and out.

Vintage Mercantile isn't the only downtown business with a fresh look.

What is known as the Klein building has received a facade improvement, and the Vegas Cafe has undergone a restoration. That's returned the historic appearance of two Main Street buildings, according to Michael Garrigan, the village's community development director.

Winkler is leasing the ground floor of what had been separate spaces in the 1910 building with a funeral parlor once occupying the northern half of the building.

Items kept getting lost in the shuffle during the renovation, and Winkler said she heard a story a few weeks ago that may offer an explanation.

"They say there are friendly ghosts here," Winkler said. "I was told things disappear or are moved."

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Restaurateur planning firehouse-style eatery in downtown Antioch
Related Article
Restaurateur planning firehouse-style eatery in downtown Antioch
 
'Game-changing' project finally underway in downtown Antioch
Related Article
'Game-changing' project finally underway in downtown Antioch
 
Fresh but vintage look planned for theater in downtown Antioch
Related Article
Fresh but vintage look planned for theater in downtown Antioch
 
Antioch hopes to spark reinvestment with business grant program
Related Article
Antioch hopes to spark reinvestment with business grant program
 
Investment in Antioch Theatre is paying off, officials say
Related Article
Investment in Antioch Theatre is paying off, officials say
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 