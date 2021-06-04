Feder: Buyouts expected to accelerate exodus from Chicago Tribune

By this time next week the Chicago Tribune could be saying goodbye to some of its best-known bylines, Robert Feder writes.

An exodus of top talent is expected now that the newspaper is fully under the control of a hedge fund known for severe cost-cutting at newsrooms across the country.

Full-time editorial employees have until Wednesday to apply for voluntary buyouts -- the first step in deeper reductions expected under new owner Alden Global Capital.

Next Friday they'll be notified if they've been accepted.

Those who are accepted will be gone by Friday, June 18.

