Magnolia Soap & Bath Co. opens in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES -- Magnolia Soap & Bath Co. will host its grand opening at 1 Illinois St., Suite 110, on Saturday, June 12.

Owner Mandy Buerster said she is excited for the new opportunity and to work with other local businesses. "I love the location, it's perfect for us and we hope everyone gets a chance to visit," Buerster said.

The first 50 people to come in the shop during the grand opening, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., are eligible to win a free soap for a year (one soap bar per month). There will also be swag bag giveaways with coupons to St. Charles restaurants and shops.

"We already feel so welcomed and excited to work with local businesses. We especially love our neighbors, Kimmer's Ice Cream, who have been so welcoming and can't wait to work with them."

Store hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.