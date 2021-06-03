Feder: 'Chicago's Very Own' goes digital with 'WGN News Now'

The busiest TV newsroom in Chicago just got busier.

In addition to broadcasting more than 72 hours of news each week on WGN-Channel 9, the Nexstar Media Group station just launched "WGN News Now," newscasts produced exclusively for digital platforms, including WGNTV.com, the WGN News mobile app and social media.

News updates are presented at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The 2 p.m. report is in Spanish -- a first for "Chicago's Very Own" and a tacit recognition of the growing impact of Hispanic viewership in Chicago.

Serving as digital hosts are newcomers Chip Brewster and Christine Flores.

Brewster, a northwest suburban native and graduate of Lake Zurich High School and Illinois State University, most recently worked as public relations coordinator for College of Lake County. Earlier he was a reporter for stations in Tampa, Houston, Milwaukee and Rockford. He began as a news writer for WGN.

Flores, who grew up in Reno and graduated from the University of Nevada, most recently was a bilingual reporter for the Weigel Broadcasting station in Milwaukee. Earlier she worked for stations in Huntsville, Alabama, and Reno.

