Marklund names new assistant director of human resources

Marissa Cassin has been promoted to assistant director of human resources at Marklund, a nonprofit organization that serves children and adults with profound developmental disabilities.

Cassin has been at Marklund since 2016 serving in various roles from recruiter, HR generalist, senior recruiter and HR manager.

In this new role, she will focus on employee relations, policy and procedure, performance management and orientation oversight, as well as take on team management responsibilities within the HR Department.

Cassin, a resident of Geneva, recently earned a master's in Industrial/Organizational Psychology from Elmhurst University.

With locations in Bloomingdale, Elgin and Geneva, Marklund has more than 500 employees, and provides residential, therapy and educational services to 178 individuals.

For information on Marklund, visit www.marklund.org.