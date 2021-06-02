Burke Engineering promotes three to vice president roles

ROSEMONT -- Christopher B. Burke Engineering Ltd. has promoted three long-serving employees to vice president positions of the 205-person firm.

They are Director of Marketing Sherry Sporina; Lee Fell, Assistant Civil Design Department Head; and Professional Engineer Bryan Welch.

"We're excited to announce the promotions of Sherry, Lee and Bryan to vice president, in recognition of their decades of hard work and commitment to CBBEL," said President Mike Kerr. "Their combined 75 years of experience are a tremendous asset to our team and our clients."

Sporina was among CBBEL's original employees when she began at the firm in 1990. In her 31 years at CBBEL, she has held many roles integral to the operation of the company, both client-facing and internal.

"She has been the glue that has held the company together in so many different ways. Sherry's filled just about every single role that you could have," said CEO and founder Christopher B. Burke.

Fell interned at CBBEL in the summer of 1994 before joining the firm full time in 1995. He is the lead contact for design projects in Algonquin, Clarendon Hills, Darien, Harwood Heights, Oak Lawn and Zion. Fell serves as the village engineer for the villages of Deer Park, Hawthorn Woods and the city of Highwood.

He earned his degree in civil engineering from Purdue University in 1994.

Welch joined CBBEL in 2006 as project manager. He has vast experience in municipal engineering and managing complex multidisciplinary civil engineering projects. Welch serves as village engineer for Shorewood and is the lead contact for design projects in New Lenox, Crest Hill, Lockport, Aurora, La Grange and Western Springs.

Welch also served as project manager for the Northside Sewer Separation Project in River Forest, which received a national 2017 Project of the Year Award from the American Public Works Association. The watershed project improved water quality in the Des Plaines River basin and reduced flooding and sewer backups by separating storm and sanitary flows across the northern portion of the village.

Welch earned his civil engineering degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 2001.