New CEO hired for Bosch, Dremel tools

MOUNT PROSPECT -- Robert Bosch Tool Corp. Tuesday named Uwe Thym as president and CEO, effective June 1. Thym will become responsible for the Bosch's portfolio of businesses in North America, including Bosch Power Tools, Bosch Measuring Tools and Dremel Tools.

Thym brings nearly 20 years of experience with Bosch to the role, having started in the Bosch Power Tools division in 2002 and most recently leading Bosch's global Communication Systems business unit in Minneapolis since 2015.

A graduate of Washington University in St. Louis and Stanford Graduate School of Business, Thym has spent his professional life in both the U.S. and Germany. After joining Bosch in Germany, Thym relocated to the U.S. in 2002, where he eventually served as head of the North American Power Tool Accessories business unit in Mount Prospect until 2009.

"I fondly remember my time with Robert Bosch Tool Corp. and I'm thrilled to return to lead the incredibly strong team," Thym said.