Hurricane Harbor to open world's tallest water coaster

GURNEE -- Hurricane Harbor Chicago on Saturday will debut its Tsunami Surge, the world's tallest water coaster, towering 86 feet high.

Tsunami Surge propels riders through 950 feet of slides and tunnels at a speed of 42 feet per second. In addition -- for the first time at any Six Flags park -- the attraction features new AquaLucent visual effects that create bursts of colors and dreamlike patterns, intensifying the ride experience for guests.

"The new Tsunami Surge water coaster is unlike anything our guests have ever experienced, defying gravity to blast riders uphill through 950 feet of exhilarating drops, twists and turns." said Hank Salemi, Six Flags Great America Park president.

Tsunami Surge will be Hurricane Harbor Chicago's 25th attraction and will open to the public on Saturday, May 29, the waterpark's opening day of the season.