Aptar introduces recyclable plastic pump

CRYSTAL LAKE -- AptarGroup Inc. announced the launch of the company's first fully recyclable pump for shampoo, hair conditioner and other bottles used in the beauty and personal care industries.

The recyclable pump, called Future, was designed using a single plastic material. Traditional pumps may contain different materials, including metal components that can in some cases complicate the recycling process, the company said.

"Following more than two years of design, engineering and testing, I am very proud of our team's mono-material design and it truly reflects our commitment to a more circular economy," said Marc Prieur, president, Aptar Beauty + Home.

Future is certified by Cyclos-HTP, the institute for Recyclability and Product Responsibility. The innovation is also recognized "A" by RecyClass, a comprehensive cross-industry initiative that works to establish a harmonized recycling approach and traceability in Europe.