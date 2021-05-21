Potential Harvard Motorola site buyer eyeing solar-powered data hub, office space development

A Canadian company called Green Data Center Real Estate is attempting to purchase the sprawling former Motorola campus in Harvard and convert at least part of it into a solar-powered data warehouse.

The Harvard property had been tied up in court proceedings as its current owner, Xiao Hua "Edward" Gong, is under criminal investigation in Canada but the U.S. Marshals Service received permission in September to sell it. That process has been ongoing and U.S. Department of Justice officials declined in court as recently as Wednesday to name the would-be buyer.

Crain's Chicago Business, however, reported Thursday that Green Data was the potential buyer, and Harvard Mayor Michael Kelly and City Administrator Dave Nelson confirmed that to the Northwest Herald Friday.

"The company reached out to us during their due diligence probably four weeks ago, somewhere in there. The property is appropriately zoned. This kind of use fits in for what the facility was intended to be to begin with," Nelson said.

The plans include using part of the property for a solar-powered data warehouse but using the majority of the site's buildings as office or industrial space aimed at hosting technology businesses.

Kelly expressed confidence that Harvard could be attractive enough to tech companies and workers that they may co-locate and lease space in the office portion of Green Data's project, assuming the deal goes through.

"We are the municipal entity in entire process who has the most vested interest in its result. The city is the smallest player in terms of authority, but we certainly are doing everything we can to make this happen," Kelly said. "In the end, if everything goes through as planned, it will be a big win for community."

The sale could close on the property at 2001 N. Division St., Harvard, on July 27, Justice Department representative Mary Butler said during a court hearing Wednesday. Butler had said last month the closing could have been mid-May, which was a monthlong delay from a previously expected April deadline.