Construction to start on 20 townhouses in Hanover Park

South Barrington-based ProJades will hold a groundbreaking ceremony at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, on the site of its recently approved 20-townhouse development at the intersection of Wise and Irving Park roads in Hanover Park. Rendering courtesy of Hanover Park

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Tuesday afternoon for a 20-townhouse development in Hanover Park that received its final approval from the village board earlier this month.

The event will occur at 4 p.m. May 25 on the future construction site at 1 Wise Road, at the intersection with Irving Park Road.

South Barrington-based developer ProJades received village board approval on May 6 to construct four townhouse buildings with five units each on the 1.71-acre site.

The project includes common open space, additional sidewalks along Farmstead and connecting to Olde Salem Circle, as well as shared stormwater detention.

Hanover Park Mayor Rod Craig said the attractive townhouses seem to be the best possible fit for the site, which commercial developers never pursued.

"We've been trying for years and years to develop that commercially and it never worked out," Craig said.

Finally, a proposal for townhouses was made instead.

"It looks like it's going to work out really well," Craig said. "Hanover Park is really looking for some updated development. It looks really positive."

The surrounding businesses, which were why the site was long considered for something similar to them, will probably be looked at as conveniences by the townhouse residents, Craig said.

The development lies within the boundaries of Schaumburg Township Elementary District 54 and Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211. Students living there would ultimately attend Schaumburg High School.

Though this project leaves no vacant space immediately around it, Craig believes it will be an inspiration for further new development elsewhere in the village.

"That'll be a trigger for people to say we've got some new building in Hanover Park," he said. "We'd love to have a similar development to that and to get these vacant properties on the tax rolls."