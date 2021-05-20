Walgreens to give veterans Memorial Day discounts

DEERFIELD -- Walgreens said it will offer a weekend Memorial Day discount to all veterans, active duty military personnel and their immediate family members. Customers with a myWalgreens membership and valid military ID or proof of service will receive 20% off regularly priced products at any Walgreens or Duane Reade drugstore nationwide, the company said.

The discount is available Friday, May 28, through Monday, May 31. Walgreens said the discount won't be available on certain items, including alcohol, tobacco, stamps, gift cards, dairy, newspapers, magazines, money orders/transfers, lottery tickets, clinic services and prescriptions.