Hailstorm part of Allstate's April losses

NORTHBROOK -- Allstate Corp. Thursday announced estimated catastrophe losses of $544 million for the month of April.

Catastrophe losses in April included five major events causing insurance claims at an estimated cost of $490 million, plus unfavorable prior period reserve estimates. One large hail event, primarily impacting Texas and Oklahoma, accounted for roughly 60% of April losses, the insurer said.