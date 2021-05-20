Feder: Is Doomsday looming for Chicago Tribune?

Barring a last-minute miracle, Friday could signal the beginning of the end of the Chicago Tribune as we know it.

That's when the board of directors of Chicago-based Tribune Publishing will vote on a takeover by Alden Global Capital, the New York-based hedge fund known for decimating local journalism.

Herculean efforts to attract an alternate buyer have failed, leaving Alden in the driver's seat.

The only remaining hope for a different outcome may rest with Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, owner of the Los Angeles Times and the second biggest shareholder in Tribune Publishing.

"Alden ownership would be a disaster for Chicago, democracy and society at large," Chicago Tribune Guild President Gregory Pratt wrote in an open letter to Soon-Shiong. "We're not asking you to buy the company, though that would be great. But we are asking you to use your power to stop Alden from consolidating its own."

