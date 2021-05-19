Zebra Technologies acquires Adaptive Vision

LINCOLNSHIRE -- Zebra Technologies Corp. said it has entered the fixed industrial scanning and machine vision markets with a new portfolio of solutions that enable quality inspection of manufacturing work in process.

Zebra's suite of machine vision smart cameras and fixed industrial scanners is unlocked by Zebra Aurora, a software platform that can easily set up, deploy and run both cameras and scanners, meeting businesses' need for simplicity, speed, productivity and efficiency, the company said.

As part of its move into these markets, Zebra has acquired Adaptive Vision, a provider of graphical machine vision software for manufacturing and other industries. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Adaptive Vision is based in Gliwice, Poland.

Zebra said the addition of Adaptive Vision's software and team of machine vision engineers will provide manufacturers greater visibility into the status and condition of their goods and assets through visual-based sensing and analytics capabilities.

"The acquisition of Adaptive Vision accelerates our Enterprise Asset Intelligence vision as we continue to embrace new methods of data capture to meet the expanding and evolving needs of our customers," said Anders Gustafsson, chief executive officer of Zebra Technologies.