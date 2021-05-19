Opus now part of Wipro Opus Risk Solutions

LINCOLNSHIRE -- Opus Capital Markets Consultants LLC has been merged with Wipro Limited, a global information technology, consulting and business process services company. The two companies are now Wipro Opus Risk Solutions LLC.

Wipro purchased Opus in 2014. The newly formed company will continue to be a specialized risk management and quality control service provider for a wide range of participants in the mortgage and consumer lending industry. Wipro Opus' services include residential and commercial due diligence, valuation and advisory solutions.

"We will have the same dedication and commitment to existing and new clients," said Peter Butler, executive managing director of digital operations and platforms for Wipro Opus. "We now can provide more value and resources as we become a part of a bigger brand and community. Combining Wipro's offerings with Wipro Opus Risk Solutions' capabilities and knowledge base creates an end-to-end offering for all mortgage players."