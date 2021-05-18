Feder: V103 on top of Chicago radio ratings again

WVAZ 102.7-FM, the iHeartMedia R&B powerhouse, widened its lead as Chicago's most popular radio station in the latest Nielsen Audio survey, Robert Feder writes.

Ratings released Monday showed V103 atop the market for the second month in a row as well as No. 1 in afternoons with Joe Soto and evenings with syndicated host Keith Sweat.

WBBM 780-AM/WCFS 105.9-FM, the Audacy all-news combo, recaptured the top spot in mornings with Pat Cassidy after ranking third in March. WBBM Newsradio traded places with Chicago Public Media news/talk WBEZ 91.5-FM, which fell from first to third, with V103 in between.

WLIT 93.9-FM, the iHeartMedia adult contemporary station, was first in middays with Robin Rock.

