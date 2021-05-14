New scholarship helps minorities in real estate

Chicago's Providence Real Estate has created a new scholarship to help minority students finance their undergraduate or graduate studies related to real estate.

The Providence Real Estate Diversity Scholarship is eligible for students who identify as Black, Latinx, Asian American, Native American, or Pacific Islander American. Eligible students should plan to attend an accredited U.S. college or university and be interested in exploring a career in real estate.

Applications are due by December 31. Fore more information, visit provman.com/scholarship.