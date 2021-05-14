Mowery & Schoenfeld begins women's initiative

Mowery & Schoenfeld announced the official launch of its women's initiative, Growth & Learning Opportunities for Women.

GLOW's mission is to elevate, educate and support women, with the vision to create a community that fosters personal connections and professional growth.

"We continue to ask for feedback, review and evolve our programs to better meet the needs of our team. We are dedicated to this new initiative, believe in its mission and thank all who support the diverse women and men who make up our incredible team," managing partner Jeff Mowery said.

Mowery & Schoenfeld started by creating an inclusive group of men and women at all levels of the organization. Feedback and insights from team members are gathered through both formal and informal methods. Internal data was layered with industry information, adviser input and best practices to create a framework for the program. Designed by and for employees, this program brings women and men together to:

• Ensure an environment of honesty, that lacks judgment or division;

• Collaborate and communicate to help build each other up and solve problems;

• Build programs based on personal, professional and community growth;

• Assist each member to create a plan for clear action to achieve their goals;

• Focus on accomplishments and celebrate one another.

Mowery & Schoenfeld sought to ensure accountability through key performance indicators (KPIs) for the organization in five specific areas: pay, recruitment, retention, advancement and representation.

Expectations for participants also include actionable takeaways for each event, incorporation into goal setting and a continuous feedback structure.

Mowery & Schoenfeld, LLC is an accounting, advisory and IT services firm with offices in Lincolnshire and Chicago. The organization is focused on providing personalized service to each client, building lasting and trusted relationships.

Made up of 13 partners and over 120 total employees, Mowery & Schoenfeld ranks among the top 10 firms in Illinois and recently named one of the largest accounting firms in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business.

Focused on culture, the firm provides a supportive environment focused on growth. In 2020 they were named a Best Firms to Work For by Accounting Today, a Best Firms for Women by Accounting Today, and a Best Place to Work by Crain's Chicago Business.

Mowery & Schoenfeld offers comprehensive tax, assurance, transaction advisory, outsourced accounting, wealth management, business advisory, as well as managed IT services through our partnership with Xamin. Through the M & S Cares program, the firm prioritizes giving back and provides opportunities for teams to support the larger community. The firm was awarded the Illinois CPA Society's Time and Talent Public Service Volunteerism Award, presented to only one firm each year.

Mowery & Schoenfeld is always looking for employees with a focus on growth, community and superior client service to join the team.