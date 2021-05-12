College of DuPage signs transfer agreements with HBCUs

College of DuPage students now have a simpler path to transfer to historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) thanks to recently signed articulation agreements with Florida A&M University and Kentucky State University.

The new agreements will allow COD students who complete a transfer-level associate degree to transfer directly to Florida A&M University or Kentucky State University with junior standing.

Throughout history, HBCUs and community colleges have played a critical role in diverse student populations seeking to obtain their higher education, said COD President Brian Caputo.

"By joining institutional forces with two prominent HBCUs, the first agreements of their kind for COD, we have the opportunity to encourage successful educational and economic outcomes for our students."

The partnerships came to fruition after COD Provost Mark Curtis-Chávez and Associate Vice President of Academic Affairs Cynthia Sims met with community and educational leaders to discuss the possibilities of establishing seamless pathways for COD students to attend HBCUs.

"After meeting with local leaders and analyzing our own data, I learned that many of COD's Black student population transfer to HBCUs without completing their associate degree," Curtis-Chávez said. "These agreements open a new streamlined pathway for our students to transfer to some of the finest, historical institutions in the country. Our goal is to bring the highest quality education to our community."