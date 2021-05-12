Camping World acquires Boat-N-RV Superstore in South Carolina

Lincolnshire-based Camping World Holdings, Inc., has announced the acquisition of Boat-N-RV Superstore in Ridgeland, South Carolina.

"In February, we announced purchases of two Boat-N-RV Superstore locations in Hamburg, PA and Albany, NY," said Marcus Lemonis, CEO and Chairman of Camping World. "I see great value by adding our fifth RV and outdoors location in South Carolina along with our ability to showcase our Overton's brand."

The new SuperCenter, located just off Interstate 95, will transition to the Gander RV and Outdoors brand and include a wide range of new and used RVs from top manufacturers in addition to a full assortment of RV and outdoor products and accessories. The facility will also showcase water sports, marine, fishing and boating products and accessories from the Overton's brand.

The company currently has operating dealerships, agreements to acquire existing RV dealerships, is under new construction or has a land acquisition pending in 45 of the 48 contiguous states.

Camping World is always looking for seasoned and professional RV sales associates, technicians, and retail support to assist with locations across the country. Individuals interested in applying for a position may visit campingworldcareers.com.