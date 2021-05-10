 

Surgalign seeks FDA clearance for digital surgical guidance system

 
GLOBE NEWSWIRE
Updated 5/10/2021 9:16 AM

Deerfield-based Surgalign Spine Technologies announced it has submitted a premarket notification 510(k) to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for its digital surgical guidance system.

Surgalign is seeking its first FDA clearance for a hardware and software system that provides intuitive visualization of the patient's internal anatomy and real-time surgical guidance based on intraoperative 3D scans. The system combines optical-based guidance technology with augmented reality (AR), "intelligent" spine segmentation and surgical planning utilizing a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) platform.

 

Surgalign's product is the result of six years of development and testing at Holo Surgical, Inc., by virtual and augmented reality expert Prof. Cristian Luciano, Ph.D.; spine surgeon Dr. Kris Siemionow, MD, Ph.D.; and Prof. Paul Lewicki, Ph.D., a pioneer in artificial intelligence and predictive analytics. Surgalign acquired Holo Surgical in October of 2020.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 