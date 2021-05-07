Massages, eyewear, milkshakes and more: New businesses slated to open soon in Naperville

Elaborate milkshakes, trendy eyewear, hemp-derived beauty products and an assortment of specialty ice cream flavors are among the novelties slated to join downtown Naperville in the coming months.

Despite the economic challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the downtown area has seen an abundance of recent activity, community leaders say, with restaurants and shops opening their doors, customers gathering in alfresco dining areas, and signage popping up in vacant storefronts with the promise of new life.

"After a difficult year in many ways, it really is very encouraging and very exciting to see the many new businesses, some in new categories, opening in downtown Naperville," said Katie Wood, executive director of the Downtown Naperville Alliance. "It speaks to the strength and the welcoming nature of the community."

Warby Parker will begin operating Saturday at 140 W. Jefferson Ave., with a grand opening event that features a "Nice to See You" tote bag giveaway with every purchase while supplies last.

- Paul Valade | Staff Photographer The new Warby Parker eyewear business is having a grand opening Saturday at 140 W. Jefferson Ave. in downtown Naperville.

The eyewear company is aiming to expand its retail presence with the new Naperville store, which will carry a full selection of optical and sunglasses and contact lenses, representatives said. Eye exams will also be available.

Just down the street, operators of Kerwell's CBD in Downers Grove are expected to open a second store at 8 W. Jefferson Ave., offering hemp-focused health and wellness products and an "education- and research-first approach to CBD," the website says. Customers can seek guidance from staff members on proper dosage or access resources on the benefits of incorporating CBD into their daily routines.

JoJo's Shake Bar will be "no place for a diet" when the decadent diner opens this summer at 5 W. Jackson Ave., according to a sign in the window.

- Paul Valade | Staff Photographer JoJo's Shake Bar promises to be "no place for a diet" when it opens this summer at 5 W. Jackson Ave. in downtown Naperville.

With a stand-alone restaurant on Hubbard Street and a Water Tower Place kiosk, both in Chicago, the establishment has made a name for itself with its signature Biggie Shakes, milk and cookie flights, hot chocolates, cocktails and a full menu of diner classics.

Also offering a variety of sweet treats is a new Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shop, slated to begin serving the company's famed ice cream flavors and other frosty desserts this July at 120 Water St. near the Naperville Riverwalk.

- Paul Valade | Staff Photographer Owners Chrissy and Tom O'Toole are expected to open a new Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shop in downtown Naperville this summer, as soon as renovations are complete at 120 Water St.

Owners Chrissy and Tom O'Toole searched throughout the suburbs and Chicago before choosing Naperville -- the very last place they looked -- as the location for their franchise.

"We really liked the community feel," Chrissy said.

At 110 S. Washington St. within Central Park Place, The NOW Massage is planning its first Naperville boutique this summer as part of the Los Angeles-based company's national expansion, President Don Michael said in a statement. The business aims to re-imagine the luxury of a neighborhood spa, he said, with three signature massage styles and custom enhancements designed to offer relaxation and healing.

The anticipated new businesses will join a variety of recent downtown additions, including the new Hizemans restaurant, Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea, a revamped Starbucks Reserve cafe concept, and Andrew's Garden, a Wheaton floral and gift shop that expanded into Naperville on Friday.

"We support the new businesses coming in, and we're really excited to add them to the mix," Wood said.