Rolling Meadows Chamber under new management

Arlington Heights Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jon Ridler's chamber management firm is now running the Rolling Meadows Chamber of Commerce. Daily Herald File Photo, 2019

The Rolling Meadows Chamber of Commerce board of directors has hired the chamber management firm headed by the longtime Arlington Heights chamber boss, in a move that follows similar outsourcing by chambers in Palatine and Mount Prospect.

Chamber Co-Op Inc., founded by Arlington Heights Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jon Ridler, took over management of the Rolling Meadows Chamber following the April 30 retirement of Executive Director Linda Ballantine, who served 37 years at the helm.

The chamber boards in Palatine and Mount Prospect announced their partnership with Ridler's firm in December.

"To keep the Rolling Meadows Chamber healthy, we will work together and provide the new leadership needed to move forward with the unique culture of the Rolling Meadows business community," Ridler said in a statement. "Collaborating with leaders from the Mount Prospect, Palatine and Arlington Heights chambers, we will provide greater value, benefits, and proven best organizational management practices to help everyone revitalize and renew in 2021 and beyond."