CDW grows with move to remote workplaces

LINCOLNSHIRE -- CDW Corp. Wednesday said total net sales in the first quarter of 2021 were $4.8 billion, compared to $4.4 billion in the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 10.2%.

Net income was $233 million in the quarter, compared to $168 million in the same period last year, representing an increase of 38.6%, the company said. Gross profit was $795 million, compared to $757 million for the first quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 5.1%.

"During the quarter, customers focused on remote enablement and investments for the future. Technology spend rebounded in our channels most impacted last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Christine A. Leahy, president and chief executive officer.

CDW is a provider of computer hardware and software, and information technology solutions to business, government, education and health care customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.