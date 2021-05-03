 

Feder: Weigel expands memorable entertainment menu with 'MeTV Plus'

Robert Feder
 
 
Updated 5/3/2021 6:13 AM

Weigel Broadcasting is about to launch a new 24/7 digital network to extend the brand and expand the audience of MeTV, its "Memorable Entertainment Television" franchise of classic programming, Robert Feder writes.

Starting May 15 "MeTV Plus" will join the array of diginets programmed by the Chicago-based station owner. Locally it will air on WCIU 26.5 -- replacing Bounce TV, which is moving to a digital tier Ion WCPX-Channel 38.

 

Among area cable systems, MeTV Plus will be carried on Comcast Xfinity 361/1168, RCN 30, WOW 196, Medicom 112 and Spectrum 188.

Programming will be similar to the lineup of sitcoms and dramas on MeTV, according to Neal Sabin, vice chairman of Weigel Broadcasting and the creative force behind the networks. He described the spinoff as an experiment.

