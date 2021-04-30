Fortune Brands reports $1.8 billion in sales

DEERFIELD -- Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. reported sales were $1.8 billion in its first fiscal year quarter, an increase of 26% percent over the first quarter of 2020. Earnings per share were $1.26, compared to $0.77 in the prior-year quarter, the company said.

The company had $356 million in cash and $755 million available under its revolving credit facilities, it said.

"We continue to outperform in an accelerating home products market at a time when the importance of the home has never been more critical," said Nicholas Fink, chief executive officer, Fortune Brands.

Fortune Brands is a Fortune 500 company, with a growing portfolio of businesses and brands including Moen and the House of Rohl within its global plumbing group, and Larson, Master Lock and SentrySafe in its outdoor living and security business.