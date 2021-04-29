Eleven area hospitals earn top rating

Eleven hospitals in the North, Northwest and Western suburbs on Thursday received an "A" rating from the Leapfrog Group.

The Leapfrog Group is a national organization focused on health care safety and quality and is based in Washington, D.C. The group has been handing out biannual ratings since 2012, and four hospitals in Illinois have received 19 consecutive "A" ratings.

Elmhurst Memorial Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield were among the hospitals to earn a 19th straight "A" grade.

"Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital is proud to be among a small, elite group to receive Leapfrog's Hospital Safety Grade A for 19 consecutive ranking periods since this program launched in June 2012," the hospital said in a news release. "This recognition is a reflection of our commitment to quality, safety and patient experience. Our physicians, nurses and staff are driven by their dedication and passion for delivering outstanding care while always striving to do what is better for our patients. We believe that quality and safety data should be meaningful, informative and transparent to the public."

Nationally, 27 hospitals have earned 19 consecutive "A" ratings out of more than 2,700 general acute-care hospitals in the United States that the group rates.

"We find that straight 'A' hospitals have strong structures of safety in place," said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. "These hospitals are continuously learning, monitoring data, and addressing areas of improvement."

Advocate Lutheran General, Advocate Sherman, Advocate Good Samaritan, Advocate Condell Medical Center and Advocate Good Shepherd did not participate in the Leapfrog survey and were given "C" grades.