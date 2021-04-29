Camping World pursues peer-to-peer rentals

LINCOLNSHIRE -- Camping World Holdings Inc. announced details of its planned launch of a peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace.

Camping World RV Rentals will be a platform to connect RV owners and renters to maximize the owner's return on investment while allowing the renter to experience a motor home firsthand. The platform will include both towable and motorized RVs, the company said.

The peer-to-peer rental platform opens for listings of RVs on May 14 at RVRentals.com. It will allow customers to browse RVs and register for alerts when bookings become available. By early Jul, bookings will open to customers as the rental marketplace enters a soft launch phase before a full nationwide launch in the fall, Camping World said.