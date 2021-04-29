Baxter reports sales gain

DEERFIELD -- Baxter International Inc. reported worldwide sales in the first quarter totaling approximately $2.9 billion, an increase of 5%. Sales in the U.S. totaled $1.2 billion, decreasing 3%.

Performance in the first quarter was driven by Acute Therapies category, which delivered significant growth reflecting sustained higher levels of product demand due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Biopharma Solutions category also delivered double-digit growth driven by multiple collaborations to help manufacture COVID-19 vaccines on a contract basis, the global medical products company said.

"Baxter's medically essential products are fundamental to health care, and many have proven pivotal in the fight against COVID-19," said José (Joe) E. Almeida, chairman, president and chief executive officer. "Our life-sustaining portfolio, broad geographic reach and the ongoing momentum of our business transformation are all keys to our resilience."