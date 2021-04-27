Mundelein businesses, shopping center to share nearly $31,000 in grants

Three Mundelein businesses and a local shopping center have been awarded municipal grants totaling nearly $31,000 to help improve their facilities or upgrade signs.

The cash will come from the village's Business Incentive Grant program. The village board unanimously approved the grants Monday night without discussion.

Anteka Vitamin Shop, 360 Townline Road, will receive a $1,275 grant that will be used to replace a cabinet box sign with an illuminated letter sign.

Restaurant Ararat, 364 Townline Road, will receive a $1,300 grant. As at the vitamin shop, the money will help pay for a new sign.

O Salon Spa, which is moving into vacant space at 840 N. Route 83, will receive nearly $19,808 to cover interior plumbing and electrical improvements, documents indicate.

The Ivanhoe Shoppes, on the 800 block of North Route 83, will receive $8,286. O Salon Spa is in this shopping center, and the grant will help fund demolition costs and interior improvements to accommodate the salon's expansion, documents indicate.

The business grant program had a $75,000 budget for the 2021 fiscal year, which ends Friday. Grants cover up to half the cost of an improvement project.

Under the program, awards of up to $5,000 are available for sign improvements, up to $25,000 for interior improvements and up to $25,000 for exterior improvements.

Instead of getting the money up front, recipients are reimbursed for their expenses. Work must be completed within one year of the grant being awarded, or else the grant will be revoked.

Since the program launched, grants totaling about $477,000 have been awarded to 58 businesses, officials said.