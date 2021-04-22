OWP hopes to market ADHD drug

NAPERVILLE -- OWP Pharmaceuticals Inc. said it has submitted for U.S. patent protection the first oral liquid suspension of atomoxetine hydrochloride, a drug often used for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

The liquid formula offers an important delivery alternative for a drug often taken by pill for ADHD, the company said. This patent application represents the fifth oral liquid medication the company hopes to commercialize over the next several years, in keeping with its pipeline of reformulated, approved therapeutics with no currently available liquid formulation.

Atomoxetine hydrochloride capsules, for oral use, were first approved in the U.S. in 2002.

"Today we are pleased to have filed a patent which will lead to the potential introduction of our fifth unique formulation of another drug widely used in neuroscience for patients who are 6 years and older and challenged with ADHD," said Scott Boyer, founder and chief executive officer of OWP, a privately held specialty pharmaceutical company.