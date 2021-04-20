CPA Society recognizes accounting firm

LINCOLNSHIRE -- Mowery & Schoenfeld has been named recipient of the Illinois CPA Society's 2021 Time and Talent Volunteerism Award. This award recognizes the accounting firm's outstanding service on the society's volunteer initiatives.

"Community impact is one of our firm's core values. We launched M&S Cares in 2014 to formalize our commitment to making a tangible and measurable difference. We are honored to receive this recognition." said managing partner Jeff Mowery.

Faced with the challenges of coming together during the pandemic, Mowery & Schoenfeld's M&S Cares initiative found creative ways to fuel participation in team building. Socially distanced volunteer events and holiday drives kept the team active and together.

The firm hosted a virtual 5K to celebrate this year's ICPAS Day of Service. This online activity was designed to feel like a real organized race, included branded race kits mailed to participants. Each kit contained a medal, race bib, finish line tape and the Day of Service shirt.

The theme of the race was "5K for Our Top 5," and all funds raised or donated were matched 2-for-1 by the firm. These donations went toward the five charities M&S Cares works most closely with each year: Keeping Families Covered, Arden Shore, Bernie's Book Bank, The Sports Shed and Feed My Starving Children.

Mowery & Schoenfeld LLC is an accounting, advisory and IT services firm with offices in Lincolnshire and Chicago.