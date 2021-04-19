ISACA to host virtual conference for IT professionals

SCHAUMBURG -- ISACA will host its first ISACA Conference North America next month, a new event focused on emerging technologies, innovation and best practices. The conference will be held virtually May 4-6.

The conference will feature expanded topics and learning formats for business technology professionals as they navigate the transformational roles they play in their organizations, ISACA said.

Sessions will range from 25-75 minutes in length and provide the opportunity to earn up to 21 continuing professional education credits. The conference sessions focus on IT audit, risk, cybersecurity, governance, information security, capability and maturity models, privacy, and emerging technologies.

The virtual sessions will be presented live via ISACA's conference platform, and many will feature a live Q&A with speakers. Attendees will have extended access to the sessions and content so that they may view them at their own pace.

Opening keynote speaker Sebastian Terry, founder of the 100 Things philanthropic movement, author and TV host, will use storytelling and psychology principles to inspire attendees' personal achievement and goal-setting for their organizations. Astronaut, performance specialist and technology futurist Leroy Chiao, Ph.D., will share provocative and awe-inspiring stories from his space missions, and explain how lessons learned from operational spaceflight can impact organizations.