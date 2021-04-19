Duravant to buy poultry equipment maker

DOWNERS GROVE -- Duravant LLC said it has agreed to acquire Foodmate, a leading manufacturer of poultry processing equipment dual-headquartered in Ball Ground, Georgia, and Numansdorp, the Netherlands. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The Foodmate brand of processing machinery has been a competitive force in the poultry industry for more than 15 years, Duravant said. With a strategic global footprint featuring manufacturing and engineering hubs in Europe, demonstration showrooms in the U.S. and the Netherlands, and sales and assembly staff in the U.S., Foodmate's customers are further supported by a local presence in 55 countries.

"We are absolutely thrilled with this partnership," said Mike Kachmer, president and CEO of Duravant, a global engineered equipment and automation solutions provider to the food processing, packaging and material handling sectors.

Foodmate has an installed base of over 900 units serving the largest poultry processing companies globally.

"We're excited to be a part of and collaborate with the Duravant family of world-class brands," said Scott Hazenbroek, president of Foodmate U.S.