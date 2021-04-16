Hoffman Estates could see 85 homes where 75-home plan stalled

Another of the planned home models for D.R. Horton's proposed 85-lot Autumn Woods subdivision at the northeast corner of Berner and Summit/Golf Road in Hoffman Estates. Courtesy of Hoffman Estates

The planned layout of D.R. Horton's proposed 85-lot Autumn Woods subdivision on 36 acres at the northeast corner of Berner and Summit/Golf Road in Hoffman Estates. Courtesy of Hoffman Estates

One of the planned home models for D.R. Horton's proposed 85-lot Autumn Woods subdivision at the northeast corner of Berner and Summit/Golf Road in Hoffman Estates. Courtesy of Hoffman Estates

Home developer D.R. Horton hopes to build an 85-home subdivision on the far west side of Hoffman Estates where another company's approved plans for a 75-home neighborhood fell victim to the Great Recession more than a decade ago.

The new developer plans to keep the subdivision name its predecessor coined -- Autumn Woods -- for the 36-acre property at the southeast corner of Berner and Summit/Golf Road that was annexed into the village in 2007.

Though a formal proposal has not yet been filed, Hoffman Estates village board members provided positive feedback to D.R. Horton representatives during a courtesy review of early plans this week.

Trustees who spoke didn't seem put off by the fact the greater number of houses planned was dependent on the minimum lot sizes being changed from 10,000 square feet to 8,500 square feet.

"I have no problem myself with you coming in with a smaller lot size," Trustee Gary Stanton said.

"I think it's better than the previous plan we had," Trustee Gary Pilafas added.

The previous street layout by developer Kenar was criticized by D.R. Horton officials for being inefficient and having many dead ends.

Trustee Karen Mills said she appreciated that the new plan included only one cul-de-sac instead of Kenar's previous plan for two.

Other changes from Kenar's plan include increasing park space from 1 acre to either a 1.5- to 2-acre on-site park or including a path to nearby Essex Park. But a previously approved 50-foot buffer along Summit/Golf Road would be reduced to 40 foot.

Patrick Cook of D.R. Horton said the company hasn't yet met with the Hoffman Estates Park District to discuss such specifics. Other representatives said it was also too early to specify the type of stormwater detention areas that would be used.

D.R. Horton provided some preliminary details of seven types of home models that would be available, ranging in price from the low- to mid-$300,000s up to the low-$400,000s.

Cook said that with enough positive feedback from the board, his company could start working on more detailed plans as early as the following morning. Stanton replied that he could consider the board's review positive.

D.R. Horton has a contract to purchase the land from Parkway Bank, which has been its owner for the past five years.